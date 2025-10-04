Tender For Northern RRR In 2 Months: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday announced that the tender process for the northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) will begin within the next two months, with works expected to start by January 2026.

Speaking to the media at Chityal in Nalgonda district, the minister said the tender process would be completed by December, ensuring a quick rollout of works in the new year. He criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting the project despite the Centre’s approval in 2017–18.

“When I assumed charge, only six per cent of the land acquisition for the RRR had been completed. We persuaded the farmers, and now over 98 per cent of the land has been acquired,” he said, accusing the previous government of showing little concern for the crucial infrastructure project.

Komatireddy said the original four-lane RRR has been redesigned as a six-lane road to accommodate the projected traffic growth by 2035. The 161.5-km stretch will pass through Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Bhongir, and Choutuppal. A total of ₹6,000 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition, with costs shared equally between the state and the Centre. The state’s share of ₹3,000 crore has already been arranged through Hudco, he added.

Reassuring farmers, Komatireddy said there was no need for apprehension regarding the southern part of the RRR. “I come from a farmer’s family and will never allow any injustice to farmers,” he said. A Cabinet sub-committee will soon be constituted, in consultation with the Chief Minister, to address issues related to land acquisition and alignment, he added.

Taking an indirect swipe at the previous BRS regime, the minister said, “Those responsible for selling the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for ₹7,000 crore, which is now valued at ₹1.5 lakh crore, have no moral right to speak about farmers’ issues.” He accused BRS leaders of misleading farmers with false propaganda about land acquisition for the RRR.

He further stated that Union minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the Gourelli–Bhadrachalam Highway and the LB Nagar-Malkapur Road, and that works on the eight-lane Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway would begin by February 2026.