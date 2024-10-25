Temporary Trade License Required for Diwali Fireworks Retailers

Hyderabad: The GHMC stated that those intending to set up firecracker shops for Diwali should take a temporary trade licence.

The corporation also said fireworks shops should not be set up on footpaths and in residential areas. The units should be set up in open grounds, and adequate fire safety measures taken.

The trade licence fee is Rs.11,000 for retail outlets and Rs.66,000 for wholesale shops. The temporary trade identification number can be availed through the citizen service centres or by applying in the GHMC website.