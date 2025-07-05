 Top
Temporary Sheds On Pavement At Secunderabad Court Removed

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 6:57 PM IST

These sheds were put up by advocates to prepare various documents

Temporary Sheds On Pavement At Secunderabad Court Removed
The municipal officials on Saturday removed sheds put up on the pavement abutting the compound wall of the City Civil Court in Secunderabad (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The municipal officials on Saturday removed sheds put up on the pavement abutting the compound wall of the City Civil Court in Secunderabad.

These sheds were put up by advocates to prepare various documents required for applying for income and caste certificates apart from other court related documents.

The sheds were cleared by putting up barricades on the entire stretch starting from the office of North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police near the City Civil Court to the West Marredpally Road in front of Sarvasukhi Colony.


