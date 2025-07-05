Temporary Sheds On Pavement At Secunderabad Court Removed

Hyderabad: The municipal officials on Saturday removed sheds put up on the pavement abutting the compound wall of the City Civil Court in Secunderabad.

These sheds were put up by advocates to prepare various documents required for applying for income and caste certificates apart from other court related documents.

The sheds were cleared by putting up barricades on the entire stretch starting from the office of North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police near the City Civil Court to the West Marredpally Road in front of Sarvasukhi Colony.