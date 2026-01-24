Temporary RTC Bus Station Inaugurated at Medaram

Warangal: In a major step towards strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, accompanied by panchayat raj minister Seethakka, inaugurated a temporary Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus station at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district on Saturday. The facility has been set up exclusively to cater to the massive influx of pilgrims for the Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jathara.

Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar said nearly 4,000 RTC buses have been deployed to manage the expected pilgrim rush. He assured that additional buses would be pressed into service immediately if demand increases. The special services, operated round the clock by hundreds of officers and staff, are aimed at ensuring smooth and safe travel for devotees.

The transport minister appealed to pilgrims to prefer RTC buses over private vehicles, noting that government buses offer safer travel and drop passengers closer to the Gaddelu (altars), avoiding distant parking areas and long walks.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka thanked the transport department for addressing long-pending regional demands. She announced that a permanent RTC bus depot has been sanctioned at Eturnagaram at a cost of Rs 7 crore. The depot will improve connectivity to remote forest areas such as Bhadrachalam, Mangapet, Wazedu and Venkatapuram. In addition, mini bus stations have been approved for Mangapet and Mulugu mandal to strengthen rural transport services.

She explained that the temporary sheds, queue lines and shelters at Medaram are being built using a nut-and-bolt modular system, enabling easy dismantling and reuse. This approach would allow the structures to be integrated into the proposed master plan for the Gaddelu premises without wastage of resources.

Mahbubabad MP Balram Naik praised the government’s free bus travel for women initiative, stating that it has had a significant impact on tribal women and boosted the local economy.

Senior RTC officials, including executive directors and regional managers, were present to oversee arrangements, with a focus on safety, health facilities and pilgrim convenience during the Maha Jathara.