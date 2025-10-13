Temporary Arrangements Made for Devotees at Rajanna Temple

Karimnaga:In view of the ongoing large-scale temple expansion and development works, darshan arrangements at the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, popularly known as Dakshina Kasi, have been temporarily modified, the state government announced on Monday.

The endowments department principal secretary, Shailaja Ramaiyer, said that after consultations with Vedic scholars and temple priests, temporary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth darshan for devotees at the temple in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district.

LED screens have been installed at various locations within the temple premises to allow devotees to witness all major Arjitha Sevas, including Abhishekam, Annapuja, Kumkumpuja, Nitya Kalyanam, and Chandi Homam, performed for the presiding deity. These rituals, along with the Nitya Karyakrams (daily rituals), will continue without interruption.

Temporary darshan facilities will also be provided for devotees visiting the temple before and after their pilgrimage to the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Medaram.

Meanwhile, the temple management has appealed to devotees to cooperate with the temporary arrangements, pointing that the ongoing development works are intended to enhance facilities and convenience for pilgrims in the future.