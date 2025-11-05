Temples Resonate with Shiva Chants on Karthika Pournami Across Telugu States

Temples across the Telugu states reverberated with chants of Lord Shiva as devotees celebrated Karthika Pournami with great devotion on Wednesday. From the early hours, devotees thronged temples to offer prayers and light diyas.

Many also took holy dips in the Godavari and other sacred rivers, while the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam witnessed large gatherings for the Punya Snanam(sacred bath) ritual. With rows of oil lamps illuminating temple premises and devotees chanting hymns, a divine and spiritual atmosphere prevailed everywhere.





