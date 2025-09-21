Temples in Hyderabad Gear-up for Dasara Navaratri festivities

Hyderabad: Several temples in twin cities were decked up for celebrating Dasara Navaratri festivities commencing from Monday.

The temples and its abutting lanes and bylanes were decorated with colourful LED lights and flowers to mark the occasion. Special poojas including ‘archanas’ and other rituals are also planned during the nine-day festival.

The festival also includes ‘alankaram’ of the goddess in various forms including Sri Balatripura Sundari Devi, Sri Gayatri Devi, Sri Annapurna Devi, Sri Saraswati Devi, Sri Mahalakshmi Devi, Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi and Sri Durga Devi.

Anticipating a huge crowd during the festivities, the temple committees made elaborate arrangements to ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees. The committees are also providing separate queues for the convenience of devotees.

A large number of devotees are expected to throng the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple and Sri Maavurala Pedda Temple in Secunderabad, Sri Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, Sri Yellamma Temple Balkampet, Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza, Sri Akkanna Madanna Temple in Haribowli, and Sri Darbar Maisamma Temple in Karwan, among temples in twin cities.