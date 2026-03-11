Temple Worker Returns Gold Bracelet Worth ₹8 Lakh To Devotee

KARIMNAGAR: In an act of honesty, an outsourcing staff member at the Sri Bheemeshwara Swamy Temple, an adjunct to the famous Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, returned a gold bracelet worth about Rs 8 lakh that was lost by a devotee in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Resu Satish, a resident of Kundaram village in Warangal district, visited the temple for darshan and accidentally dropped his gold bracelet.

The bracelet, weighing about four tolas, was found on the temple premises by Dappu Nagamani, an outsourcing sweeper working at the shrine. She immediately handed over the ornament to temple supervisor Srinivas Sharma and on-duty police personnel.

Soon after, the devotee approached the temple authorities reporting the loss of his bracelet. After verification of ownership, the temple management returned the ornament to Satish.

Appreciating her honesty, temple executive officer L. Rama Devi issued orders to honour Nagamani. Supervisor Srinivas Sharma presented her with the deity’s sacred vastram and laddu prasadam as a mark of appreciation.

The act of integrity drew appreciation from devotees and local residents.