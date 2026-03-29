Temple Priest Killed in Road Accident

Nalgonda: A 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Ramnagar in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district in the early hours of Sunday. The victim was identified as Chennuri Hari Ramakrishna, a native of Palakeedu in Suryapet district.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 5.30 am when a speeding lorry hit the motorcycle ridden by the victim from behind. He was run over by the lorry and died on the spot.

Hari Ramakrishna, who was residing in Miryalaguda, was working as a priest at a temple in Palakeedu and was on his way to duty when the accident occurred. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Miryalaguda Police Station-I circle inspector Nahabishan Rao said rash and negligent driving by the lorry driver caused the accident. A case has been registered against the driver.