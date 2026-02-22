Temple Entry Fee Dispute Leads To Baby's Death

HYDERABAD: A family belonging to the Scheduled Caste community was assaulted when they protested a demand for `100 to enter a temple at Kummera in Nagarkurnool, leading to the death of their two-month-old infant. Three persons were arrested on Sunday for the incident, police said.

The arrested were identified as U. Srinivas Reddy, S. Madhusudhan Reddy, and G. Srikanth Reddy, accused of assaulting the baby and her parents at the temple premises.

On February 18, Ch. Mounika and her relatives, along with her infant daughter, went to visit a temple in Kummera temple during the jatara. Temple management member Srinivas Reddy allegedly demanded ₹100 for entry. Mounika refused, questioning the fee and showing receipts collected from devotees. Srinivas Reddy allegedly insulted her on her caste and pushed her to the ground by holding her sari.

On comint to know of the incident, Mounika’s husband Ganesh confronted Srinivas Reddy and others. According to Nagarkurnool DSP B. Srinivas, several villagers, including sarpanch Kanakala Thukaram Reddy and others, dragged Ganesh into a nearby room used for storing coconuts and assaulted him with iron rods and coconuts, causing bleeding injuries and dislocated teeth.

Holding her baby on her shoulder, Mounika pleaded for her husband’s release. Srinivas Reddy allegedly kicked her, causing the child to fall and sustain injuries. Mounika said she noticed her daughter was unconscious and tried to feed her, but was assaulted again.

Ganesh called the police, who rushed to the spot. The baby was admitted to hospital but died during treatment. Following Mounika’s complaint, police registered cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).