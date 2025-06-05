Tempers Flare During GHMC Council Meet

Hyderabad:Tempers flared at the GHMC Council meeting when BRS corporators blamed the Centre for an intelligence lapse that led to the Pahalgam attack, prompting sharp rebuttals from BJP members.

AIMIM members joined the heated exchange, asserting that their party chief Asaduddin Owaisi had been at the forefront in condemning Pakistan. Meanwhile, Congress members urged restraint, stating that matters of national interest should not be politicised.



When BRS members accused Congress corporator from Borabanda, Baba Fasiuddin, of harassment in connection with the suicide of local resident Mohd Sardar, BJP MP Raghunandan Rao intervened, stating that an FIR had already been registered and the BRS should respect the judicial process. Mohd Sardar had reportedly died by suicide after his recently constructed house was demolished by GHMC officials, who cited it as an illegal structure.



Though Congress corporator Baba Fasiuddin was present at the GHMC Council meeting for only a few minutes, he later spoke to the media. He claimed to have received a death threat from people linked to BRS Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. Fasiuddin also alleged that these people shared his location on social media when he and his family visited the Nampally Dargah.



Baba Fasiuddin referred to the late Mohd Sardar as his "brother" and accused the BRS MLA of politicising the tragedy. In response, BRS members argued that since the GHMC does not have the authority to issue building permissions for houses constructed on notary land, it also should not carry out demolitions citing violations or deviations.



Meanwhile, BJP corporators, including Malkajgiri corporator Shravan Kumar, staged a symbolic protest ahead of the council meeting by holding equipment used for clearing waterlogging. They criticised the GHMC’s preparedness for the monsoon, saying the corporation had failed in its basic responsibilities.



This was the first GHMC Council meeting attended by MLC Vijay Shanti as well as GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan. While the MLC was present until the afternoon, she did not address the gathering.