Temperatures Stay Below Normal Across State, Heat Yet to Build

Hyderabad:Maximum temperatures across Telangana, including Hyderabad, remain slightly below normal following recent rainfall, delaying the usual early summer heat, according to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

The state’s average maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8°C, about 1.2°C below normal. The highest temperature was 39.4°C, recorded at Khanapur in Nirmal district.



Most districts reported temperatures between 36°C and 39°C. Traditionally hotter districts such as Adilabad and Nizamabad recorded around 39°C, while Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Warangal remained in the 37–38°C range.



Hyderabad recorded relatively lower temperatures compared to northern districts. The city’s average maximum temperature stood at 36.1°C, with the highest of about 37.1°C recorded in Amberpet. Within GHMC limits, most areas reported between 36°C and 38°C, with Secunderabad and Begumpet among the warmer locations.



Data also showed that temperatures are lower compared to the same period last year, when several districts had already crossed 40°C. This year, only a few isolated pockets briefly touched the 40°C mark.



The forecast for the next three days indicates a gradual rise in temperatures, with districts including Nalgonda, Mancherial and Peddapalli likely to cross 40°C. Hyderabad is expected to remain relatively stable, with maximum temperatures between 36°C and 37.5°C.



Weather officials said such conditions are typical during the transition period, when occasional cloud cover and pre-monsoon activity help moderate daytime temperatures, before a wider rise in heat in the coming days.