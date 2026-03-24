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Temperatures Set to Hit 36–37°C in Hyderabad

Telangana
24 March 2026 11:04 AM IST

An isolated spell of rain is likely to be registered in West and South Hyderabad towards evening. However, no major spells were expected

Across Burkina Fasos capital, even the wealthiest neighborhoods, typically spared from such shortages, are suffering without water amid an unprecedented heat wave. (Representational Image)
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Telangana weatherman said heat conditions are likely to increase from Tuesday as temperatures will touch 36 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Heat conditions are likely to increase from Tuesday as temperatures will touch 36 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and 39 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius in North and East Telangana districts along with humidity.

This was stated by Telangana Weatherman. He said isolated thunderstorms are expected in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy during afternoon to night while other places would be mostly dry.

An isolated spell of rain is likely to be registered in West and South Hyderabad towards evening. However, no major spells were expected, he added.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news Telangana Weatherman day temperatures Heat conditions 
India Southern States Telangana 
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