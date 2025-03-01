Telangana Braces for Intense Heat

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned that the intensity of the heat will be higher than normal during the months of March, April, and May. According to the center, temperatures are likely to range between 44°C and 46°C by April and May.

The Meteorological Center highlighted that if the average temperatures from 1901 to 2025 are considered, the heat intensity this year is expected to be higher than usual. The forecast indicates that South and Central Telangana, including areas surrounding Hyderabad, are likely to experience temperatures significantly above normal. Additionally, night temperatures in both South and North Telangana are expected to rise by two degrees above the average.





The center also noted a significant decrease in humidity levels compared to the 125-year average, which could further exacerbate the heat conditions. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to cope with the impending heatwave.