Temperature to Hover between 12-14°C Celsius in Telangana
The day temperatures will be normal around 29 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius
Hyderabad: The temperatures will start dropping from tonight again with 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and also West Telangana
According to Telangana weatherman, the State will witness decent winter chill for next 10 days, though day temperatures will be normal around 29 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
