Temperature to Hover between 12-14°C Celsius in Telangana

Telangana
16 Jan 2026 6:45 PM IST

The day temperatures will be normal around 29 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius

The temperatures will start dropping from tonight again with 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and also West Telangana. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The temperatures will start dropping from tonight again with 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and also West Telangana

According to Telangana weatherman, the State will witness decent winter chill for next 10 days, though day temperatures will be normal around 29 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
dense fog Cold temperatures winter season 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

