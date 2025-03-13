Temperature hits 39.9°C in Adilabad

Adilabad: Residents of the erstwhile Adilabad district are battling scorching conditions as heat waves push temperatures to record levels. The TS Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reported that Bela in the district recorded a high of 39.9°C on Wednesday – the highest temperature recorded in the state.

With the mercury rising, locals are choosing to stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours. Farmers have adapted by working early in the morning, returning by 11 am to avoid the heat. Many residents are taking precautionary measures against sunstroke and dehydration, increasing their intake of water and juices to stay hydrated.