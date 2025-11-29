 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Temperature Dips to 8ºC In Adilabad

Telangana
29 Nov 2025 9:19 PM IST

Dense fog added to the difficulty, particularly in the forest areas of the region

Temperature Dips to 8ºC In Adilabad
x
Representational Image. (Source:DC)

ADILABAD: People in the erstwhile Adilabad district experienced chilly weather on Saturday morning as temperatures dropped sharply. Dense fog added to the difficulty, particularly in the forest areas of the region.

Sirpur (U) in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C, while Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district registered 9.1°C.

Low temperatures were also reported from Sathnala, Narnoor, Sonala, Neredigonda, Tiryani and Ginnedhari mandals in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana adilabad Weather update dense fog 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X