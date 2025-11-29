Temperature Dips to 8ºC In Adilabad

ADILABAD: People in the erstwhile Adilabad district experienced chilly weather on Saturday morning as temperatures dropped sharply. Dense fog added to the difficulty, particularly in the forest areas of the region.

Sirpur (U) in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C, while Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district registered 9.1°C.

Low temperatures were also reported from Sathnala, Narnoor, Sonala, Neredigonda, Tiryani and Ginnedhari mandals in the erstwhile Adilabad district.