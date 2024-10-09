Telugus in Canada Celebrate Bathukamma

Hyderabad: Telangana’s cherished Bathukamma festival was celebrated in Toronto in a grand affair as hundreds of Telugu families came together. Organised by the Telangana Development Forum (TDF), Canada, and the cultural group Tangedu, the event was held at a local school in Brampton.

The TDF said that Bonalu and other festivals, including Bathukamma, are organised every year with the intention of continuing their cultural traditions and conveying the importance of festivals to the children born in Canada even though they are thousands of miles away from home. Women and children, many dressed in traditional attire, created floral arrangements for the Bathukamma ritual using flowers available locally in Canada.

Surender Peddi, Chairman of the TDF Foundation Committee said that they have been organising Telangana festivals and Bathukamma festivals every year for the past twenty years with the intention of continuing their roots and existence even after settling in Canada. TDF (Canada) President Jitender Reddy Garlapati thanked all those who participated in the festival in large numbers and made it a success.