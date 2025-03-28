Telugus gear up to celebrate Ugadi

Hyderabad: The Telugu community is gearing up to celebrate Ugadi, the traditional Telugu New Year, by reviving age-old customs and bringing families together. The festival, falling this Sunday, marks the beginning of the year 'Sri Visvavasu.'

Breaking away from the fast-paced, gadget-driven lifestyles, many Telugu families plan to reconnect with their cultural roots, choosing to spend quality time with parents and grandparents in traditional attire. Numerous foundations and cultural organisations are actively encouraging this return to tradition, aiming to strengthen familial bonds and address mental health issues associated with modern living.

Paramparaa Foundation, spearheaded by Sree Nagi, is at the forefront of promoting traditional culture among younger generations. Speaking about their special Ugadi event, Nagi stated, "This Ugadi, we will present a beautiful dance repertoire by the Ayana troupe, featuring diverse classical performances such as Shri Vigna Rajan Bhaje, Vayu Pushpanjali, Sandhya Tandavam, Narasimha Kautham, Kalabhairavashtam, and Brahmam Okkate." The event will be held at Central Nursery, Road No.10, MP and MLA Colony, Jubilee Hills.

Several families have already committed to celebrating the festival both at home and by participating in this cultural gathering.

In Chennai, the Sri Kala Sudha Telugu Association is organising a special function on Ugadi day. Committee member Parvathaneni Rambabu shared, "Alongside Telugu families from Chennai, participants from both Telugu-speaking states will gather to celebrate and honour individuals who have significantly contributed to societal betterment. Ugadi is a meaningful and special day for all of us."

Shilparamam, renowned for showcasing traditional arts, has scheduled cultural programmes beginning with Panchanga Sravanam, followed by Kuchipudi dance performances and other traditional events, adding to the festive spirit.