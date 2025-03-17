Telugu Varsity Renamed After Suravaram, Nature Cure Hospital After Rosaiah

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed ‘The Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (Amendment) Bill, 2025,’ renaming the university after Telangana freedom fighter and writer Suravaram Pratapa Reddy.

The Bill was approved by a voice vote, with all parties except the BJP supporting the decision. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha introduced the Bill in the House.

Defending the move, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that having universities with identical names in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh could lead to administrative complications. He clarified that the renaming should not be viewed as disrespecting Potti Sreeramulu but as a way to honour prominent figures associated with Telangana.

"The name change is not meant to diminish Potti Sreeramulu’s sacrifices. His contributions remain invaluable, and we will continue to honour him in other ways," the Chief Minister stated.

As part of these efforts, Revanth Reddy requested the Central government to rename the renovated Cherlapally Railway Terminal after Potti Sreeramulu. “A formal request will be made to Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar to secure the Centre's approval for the Cherlapally Railway Terminal,“ he said.

“If Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy were sincere, they should ensure the Centre's approval for this,” Revanth Reddy added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also announced that the Government Nature Cure Hospital in Balkampet will be named after K. Rosaiah, the former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, and a statue too will be installed in his memory.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that renaming institutions has been an ongoing process since Telangana's bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh in 2014. He cited previous name changes, such as renaming NTR Health University after Kaloji Narayana Rao, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University after Professor Jayashankar, and Veterinary University after P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Without taking the name of Sanjay Kumar who opposed renaming of Telugu University, Revanth Reddy criticised BJP leaders for attempting to politicise the renaming by injecting caste-related narratives.

"It is inappropriate for those in responsible positions to exploit caste divisions for political gain," he said. In a veiled criticism of the renaming of the Gujarat cricket stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister remarked, "Unlike them, we do not make such mistakes."

BJP floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy opposed the removal of Potti Sreeramulu's name and proposed an alternative, suggesting that Osmania University be renamed in honour of Suravaram Pratapa Reddy. He justified the proposal by citing Pratapa Reddy's role in resisting Nizam-era oppression.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks, Maheshwar Reddy also clarified that while the Gujarat stadium's ground was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stadium itself retains Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s name.

AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Balala strongly opposed Alleti’s proposal, arguing that no institution in Telangana bears the name of the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, despite his contributions to the region.

CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Reddy supported the renaming, highlighting Suravaram Pratapa Reddy’s contributions to Telangana’s literary and liberation movements.

Revanth Reddy, late on Monday, has written to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to rename Cherlapally Railway Terminal after Potti Sreeramulu.