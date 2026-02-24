Telugu University To Introduce Full-Fledged Magic Curriculum Next Academic Year

Hyderabad: A full-fledged curriculum in magic will be introduced from the coming academic year at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Vice Chancellor Acharya Velidanda Nityananda Rao announced on Monday at the National Magicians Day celebrations in Nampally. The declaration came amid performances and diploma certificate distribution at NTR Kalamandir, where the university’s department of folk arts partnered with the Magicians Academy of India to observe the day. The university has been offering a magic course for nearly nine years now.

Speaking on the course, Registrar Acharya Kotla Hanumantha Rao said, “Students who complete the programme are moving towards self-employment as professional performers.”

Samala Venu, course director and well-known magician, noted that the day was being celebrated to commemorate P.C. Sorcar. He said magic was not just a spectacle. “Magic is one of the 64 arts. It is an art form and not black magic, not witchcraft,” he said.

According to him, the day is used to spread awareness against superstition. “From the stage, we tell them not to believe in these things,” he said, referring to practices that claim supernatural powers to solve personal problems for money.

Echoing the same, Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy, who inaugurated the programme, spoke about the place of magic in Indian culture. He said, “This art has the power to build creativity and intellect among young people and preserving traditional art forms remains a collective responsibility.”

“Many young people who are school or college dropouts are enrolling,” said Samala Venu. Students from villages complete the training and return home to perform shows. “They create awareness in their villages,” he said. “If someone comes claiming they can produce vibhuti or solve problems through black magic and asks for money, our students tell villagers not to believe them.”