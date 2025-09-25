Telugu Talli Flyover Renamed Telangana Talli

Hyderabad: The ‘Telugu Talli Flyover’ was officially renamed as the ‘Telangana Talli Flyover’ on Wednesday. The proposal was placed before the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee and approved.

“The decision to rename Telugu Talli Flyover as Telangana Talli Flyover was taken as per the directions of the state government. New signboards will also be set up soon,” a GHMC official said.

The proposal was introduced as a table agenda during the meeting and was approved by the standing committee, which comprises 15 members, seven Congress corporators and eight AIMIM corporators, and is headed by the mayor.

Originally named after the Telugu Talli statue near the flyover, the structure lost its landmark in 2023 when the statue was removed during the inauguration of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat under the BRS regime.

The flyover was among the six traffic infrastructure projects envisioned in 1995 by then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to address Hyderabad’s growing traffic issues. At the time, the Khairatabad flyover was the only major flyover in the city. The six projects included the Patny, Begumpet Airport, Paradise, Mehdipatnam, Tarnaka, and Telugu Talli flyovers. Of these, the Tarnaka flyover was dropped due to land acquisition issues, while the Telugu Talli flyover faced delays before finally being inaugurated in 2005 by then MA&UD minister Koneru Ranga Rao in the Cabinet of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

At Wednesday’s standing committee meeting, 24 proposals in total were approved. These included the development of graveyards at Chandra Bose Nagar and Aditya Nagar in Madhapur at a cost of Rs 2.8 crore, and two more graveyards at Shilpa Hills and Krishna Nagar at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore.

The committee also approved construction of a Road over Bridge (RoB) and Road under Bridge (RuB) at R.K. Puram by acquiring 52 properties, and reconstruction of a nala bridge in Yakutpura. The Yakutpura bridge, popularly called the ‘London Bridge,’ was built two years ago but was severely damaged by rains and flooding. It will now be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 2.95 crore.

Another resolution empowered the GHMC commissioner to order the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on selected days or occasions.