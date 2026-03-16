Telangana Poet Nandini Sidha Reddy Among Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 Winners

Hyderabad: Telugu poet Nandini Sidha Reddy has been selected for the 2025 Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection Animesha, as Sahitya Akademi on Monday announced its annual awards across 24 Indian languages.

This year, eight poetry collections, four novels, six short story collections, two essay works, one literary criticism, one autobiography and two memoirs have been selected for the prestigious honour.

The poetry winners include Shrestha Kabita (Bengali), Thakur Satsayie (Dogri), Bhattkhadaki (Gujarati), Najdavanek'y Pot Aalav (Kashmiri), Padapurana (Odia), Prasthanacatustaye Brahmaghosah (Sanskrit), Animesha (Telugu) by Nandini Sidha Reddy, and Safar Jaari Hai (Urdu).

The novels selected for the award are Karhi Khelar Sadhu (Assamese), Dwngnwi Lama Mwnse Gathwn (Bodo), Crimson Spring (English) and Maayaamanushyar (Malayalam).

Among short story collections, the winners are Dada Seerisu Tande (Kannada), Kanglamdriba Eephut (Manipuri), Safety Kit (Punjabi), Bharkhama (Rajasthani), Mid Birna Chenne Saon Inag Sagai (Santali) and Waghoo (Sindhi).

The essay category winners are Konkani Kavyem: Rupani Ani Rupakam (Konkani) and Nepali Paramparik Sanskriti Ra Sabhyata Ko Dukuti (Nepali). The literary criticism award has been given to Thamiz Sirukathaiyin Thadangal (Tamil), while the autobiography category winner is Kalyanilya Resha (Marathi).

The memoir category winners are Jeete Jee Allahabad (Hindi) and Dhatri Paat San Gaam (Maithili).

Each award carries a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. The awards will be presented at a ceremony scheduled to be held on March 31, 2026 in New Delhi.





Who is Nandini Sidha Reddy

Nandini Sidha Reddy (born June 12, 1955) is a noted Telugu poet, writer, lyricist and social activist from Telangana. Born in Bandaram village of Medak district, he pursued his higher education at Osmania University, where he completed his MA, MPhil and PhD in Telugu literature. He later worked as a Telugu lecturer at Siddipet Government Degree College and retired in 2012.

Sidha Reddy began writing poetry and stories during his student days and went on to publish several poetry collections and essays. He also founded literary organisations such as the Manjeera Writers’ Association and played a key role in promoting Telangana literature and culture.

His poem “Nageti Salallo Na Telangana,” written in 1997, became widely popular during the Telangana statehood movement and was later used in the film Poru Telangana. He also wrote songs for films including Jai Bolo Telangana.

In 2017, he was appointed the first chairman of the Telangana Sahitya Akademi. Over the years, he has received several honours, including the Nandi Award for Best Lyricist.