Telugu Origin Student Drowns at Lake Michigan

Hyderabad: Akshith Reddy Bhandra, a Telugu origin student, drowned while swimming with his friends at Lake Michigan in Illinois Beach State Park. His body was found after a four-hour search.

The victim and his friends were swimming from the beach shore to a rock wall. Lake County sheriff’s office deputy chief Christopher Covelli said that Akshith did not make it to the wall.

A GoFundMe page was started for Bhandra, which said that he had gone to the United States to pursue his master’s degree, and was on his optional practical training visa. A graduate of Valparaiso University in Indiana, the page was raising funds to cover the costs of hospital bills, funeral expenses and to send his body back to India.

A number of Indians have recently lost their lives to drowning. Recently, Siddhant Patil, 26, is suspected to have drowned in the Glacier National Park in Montana. His body has not been found. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, 25, drowned in Barberville Falls, Albany.