Telugu-Origin American Cricketers Selected for U-19 Teams

Hyderabad: The USA Cricket Association announced its 15-player squad for the U-19 women's T20 World Cup, selecting Telugu-American cricketer Kolan Anika Reddy as the team captain. The Association also announced three other Telugu-American cricketers Pagydyala Chetna Reddy, Immadi Saanvi and Vallabhaneni Sasha as players. Anika Reddy was retained as the captain of the U-19 team, after the team’s successful tour of the T-20 series with West Indies. The team, under Anika’s leadership, drew the 5-match series with a score of 2-2, and one game was abandoned due to rain.

The Association chose Anika Reddy as the captain, Aditiba Chudasama as the vice-captain and Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa G. Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Isani Mahesh Vaghela, Lekha Hanumant Shetty, Maahi Madhavan, Nikhar Pinku Doshi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Priya Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Sasha Vallabhaneni and Suhani Thadani as the players. Mitali Patwardhan, Taranum Chopra and Varshita Jambula were chosen as the non-travelling reserves for the series.

“After careful consideration and extensive evaluation of players’ performances, fitness and skills in the recent camp, prior tours and National tournaments, we believe we have a talented group that combines youth and experience. We are confident in their abilities and look forward to seeing them showcase their skills,” said women’s selection panel chair Amer Afzaluddin.

For the U-19 men's T20 Squad for the CUBS Tournament in South Africa, Telugu-American cricketer Sudini Nitish Reddy was selected by the Association. He got selected in the main travelling squad, which will tour and play five 50-over matches against South Africa. Telangana Districts Cricket Association president Allipuram Venkateswara Reddy felicitated Nitish Reddy on Monday at a cricket ground in Boduppal.