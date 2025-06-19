Telugu Man Nabbed for Theft in Houston

Hyderabad: A Telugu man, identified as Kiran Raparthi, was arrested by police in Houston, Texas, for allegedly shoplifting sunglasses worth $563 from a retail outlet. According to an official statement released on Wednesday, the incident took place at the Sunglass Hut store on Northwest Freeway. The suspect allegedly entered the store, concealed a pair of high-end sunglasses and exited without making payment.

Police were able to quickly identify the suspect, recover the stolen merchandise, and return it to the store. Raparthi was taken into custody and booked on charges of theft. Commenting on the incident, the Office of Mark Herman, Constable of Precinct 4, issued a stern warning: “If you come to Precinct 4 and take items without paying, you will be arrested.”



