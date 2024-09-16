Telugu man drowns in Canada lake

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old Telugu man from Meerpet in Rangareddy district, who had completed his master’s degree and was searching for a job in Canada, drowned in a lake near Toronto, his family said on Monday. The deceased, A. Praneeth, was celebrating his birthday with his brother and friends at a cottage near Clear Lake when the incident occurred on Sunday.

According to his father Ravi, Praneeth had gone swimming with his companions but failed to return to shore.

Local police were informed. Praneeth’s friends alleged that the rescue teams took more than 10 hours to arrive at the scene. Praneeth’s body was recovered later that evening.

Praneeth’s family was informed about his death on Monday through a friend of his brother, who was also present during the incident.

The family is in touch with Praneeth’s friends in Canada, who are coordinating with the local authorities to expedite the repatriation of the body.

Praneeth’s father expressed deep sorrow, remarking on the heartbreaking turn of events, with his son’s birthday celebration becoming a day of mourning. The family has appealed to the Indian government for assistance in bringing Praneeth’s body back to Hyderabad as soon as possible.

Praneeth had travelled to Canada in 2019 to pursue his studies, and his older brother had joined him there in 2022. The family is now awaiting support for the swift return of his remains.