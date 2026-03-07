Telugu Filmmakers Thank CM Revanth Reddy For Gaddar Film Awards

Hyderabad: National award-winning producer Raj Kandukuri expressed happiness over the announcement of the Gaddar Film Awards for films released in 2025 and thanked Revanth Reddy for honouring the Telugu film fraternity.

“Time passes so fast. Even as last year’s awards were still being discussed, the awards for 2025 have already been announced. I thank Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for continuing to honour the Telugu film fraternity without any break,” said Kandukuri, known for backing content-driven films like Pelli Choopulu.

He said that the recognition given to small films this year is particularly encouraging. “Films like Raju Weds Rambhai, Little Hearts, Dhandora, and Pre Wedding Show made by young directors are the hallmark of this year’s announcements. These films not only won audience appreciation but also performed well at the box office and launched the careers of young directors. It is truly a happy moment for Telugu cinema,” he said.

Kandukuri added that such awards would inspire more young filmmakers to come forward with fresh ideas. “Awards encourage youngsters to think differently and still win audience appreciation,” he noted.

Director Venu Udugula, who produced Raju Weds Rambhai, expressed happiness that the Telangana-rooted love story bagged four awards in different categories. “The story was inspired by real-life incidents. Its path-breaking climax struck a chord with young audiences,” he said, thanking the government for recognising Telangana-based stories and filmmakers.

Venu urged producers to take note of the success of film lie Balagam and Raju Weds Rambai and back cinema that is both artistic and commercially viable. Drawing a comparison with Maharashtra, he said that just as the state government actively promotes the identity of Marathi cinema, Telangana too should encourage films rooted in its culture. “Telangana has a unique identity reflected in its attire, food, dialect, traditions, and environment. Just as Marathi cinema has grown without being overshadowed by Bollywood, Telangana-rooted cinema should also be nurtured alongside mainstream Telugu cinema,” he said.

Meanwhile, leading producer M. S. Raju praised actors Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna for winning the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. “Naga Chaitanya convincingly portrayed a down-to-earth fisherman, while Rashmika delivered a realistic performance as a college student facing a toxic relationship in The Girlfriend,” he said.

He also appreciated the government for honouring Tollywood stalwarts with special awards, including Chiranjeevi, Ashwini Dutt, R. Narayana Murthy, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, and Ramesh Prasad, adding further prestige to the awards announcement.