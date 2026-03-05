Telugu Film Directors Association Gears Up For Elections on March 8

Hyderabad: The Telugu Film Directors Association is preparing for elections to form a new governing body that will oversee the welfare of directors and their families. The elections are scheduled to be held on March 8 at Saradhi Studios.

Director V. N. Aditya, who is contesting for the post of president from the Sai Rajesh and V. N. Aditya Empower Panel, says the focus will be on strengthening welfare measures. “We want to provide better welfare for directors and their families through insurance, education support, and other initiatives,” he said.

He emphasised that working members of the direction department should represent the association. “Directors, co-directors, and associate directors who are actively working in the field should be elected. They understand the problems faced by their colleagues and can fight to resolve them. A few people treat these positions merely as recognition without any clear agenda,” he added.

Aditya pointed out that director Sai Rajesh, who served as vice-president in the previous body, helped mobilise nearly Rs 1 crore to provide insurance coverage for about 2,000 members, including directors and their family members. “He is contesting as treasurer this time. The direction department is very challenging. There are many ups and downs, and long dry spells without work. Directors need adequate support to run their families and educate their children,” he said.

Meanwhile, outgoing president Veera Shankar has formed the Veera Shankar Progressive Panel, and eight members are listed in his panel, though he himself is not in the race. Director Maddineni Ramesh is contesting as president under the Maddineni and Kasturi Panel along with 17 others.

“It was considered more like a trade union before 2008, and industry people often treated its members as union activists. But director N. Shankar, who made several progressive films, changed that perception and restored respect to the directors’ association. Since then, it has been handling issues more effectively,” said director Prem Raj.

Among prominent directors such as V. V. Vinayak, Harish Shankar, Dasarath, Samudra, Ram Prasad, Sukumar, Harris Shankar and Venky Atluri, Sriram Aditya, Sailesh Kolanu, Sagar K. Chandra, Maruthi, and K. V. Anudeep, a few are contesting for positions as office-bearers and executive committee members.

“More than 1,000 directors are expected to cast their votes to elect nine office-bearers and nine executive committee members who will run the guild for the next two years. The aim is to strengthen the association, support directors going through lean phases, and make the guild stronger on par with Kollywood and Bollywood,” said director Samudra.