Telugu Diaspora Doctors Urge Telangana to Protect Medium-Scale Hospitals

Hyderabad: Telugu doctors working in the neighbouring states, as well as in the United States, United Kingdom and other countries, raised several concerns related to medical practice and safety.

The doctors said that increasing attacks on medical professionals — particularly those working in medium-scale hospitals — were creating fear in the community. They urged the government to extend stronger support to medium-scale hospitals and private practitioners to ensure their survival.

“Keep us in mind as we have nearly 15-lakh-strong vote bank,” the doctors said, speaking at the Common Wealth Medical Global AI Summit organised by the Common Wealth Medical Association, UK and the Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad.

The delegates noted that while there is significant demand for Indian doctors abroad due to a shortage in many countries, recent regulatory changes had made it harder for them to move or practise overseas. They reiterated the long-pending demand for a central law to protect the doctor community, stating that existing measures are inadequate.

Prof. Dr J.A. Jayalal, president of the Commonwealth Medical Association (UK), said international patients came to India not because healthcare was cheap but because Indian doctors were highly skilled. He added that middlemen continued to exploit foreign patients and suggested creating an official medical tourism portal to provide transparent information in one place for those seeking treatment in India.

Addressing their issues, minister Vivek Venkatswamy said, “Being a doctor myself, I understand these problems. The Telangana government is working on these issues and approving permissions for hospitals.” He noted that the government had increased the health insurance amount under the Aarogyasri scheme from ₹5 lakh per family per annum to ₹10 lakh.