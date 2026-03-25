Telugu Dance Videos Trigger Online Hate In US

Hyderabad: Several Telugu individuals creating dance videos in public spaces across the United States and sharing them on social media are facing a surge of online hate and targeted harassment.

In recent weeks, clips of Telugu dancers performing in front of monuments, historic buildings, and busy public areas have gone viral. While some online groups criticised the behaviour, others escalated matters by publishing personal details, contacting employers, and issuing anti-immigrant statements.

One such case involved Madhu Raju, who filmed a dance video at the World War II Memorial in Washington DC. He was severely targeted online, with calls for his deportation. Groups reportedly doxxed him, revealed that he ran a dance studio in Dallas, and pressured his employers. Raju has since deleted his videos and deactivated his social media accounts.

Observers say the backlash reflects deeper anti-immigrant sentiment. Jeevana, a Nalgonda native living in Santa Fe, New Mexico, told Deccan Chronicle: “I have been making social media content for almost a year now, and I can see how severely people spread hate about Indian creators. They blurt racist slurs, spam comments and inboxes. All for making social media content?”

Within the Telugu community itself, opinions are divided. Some members argue that filming dance routines at sensitive locations can appear disrespectful. V. Ramesh, general secretary of a Telugu organisation in the US, said: “These videos suddenly put the entire community under a microscope. It invites unnecessary attention, and that is dangerous in today’s political climate.”

He added that such actions could affect the professional and social standing of Indians in the US. Yet, he stressed that harassment and employer targeting were unacceptable. “Yes, dances at memorials are wrong. But harming someone’s career over a video is completely out of hand. It is online vigilantism,” he said.