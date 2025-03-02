Tellapur Residents Fill Potholes in Protest Over Incomplete Road

Hyderabad: Over 300 residents of Tellapur cleaned the roads and filled the potholes on Sunday, as part of their protest to demand the completion of work on the

Tellapur Road-Radial Road-30 (Extension) on Sunday.

The foundation stone for this 7.7-km road connecting Gopanpally and Kollur was laid in 2015 but the work has remained incomplete. With multiple requests seeking road restoration having gone in vain, the residents resorted to the protest.

Among the protest were a five-year-old boy and a super senior citizens of 80 years of age.

“Despite paying taxes on time , our voices remain unheard,” said Ramana Eshwaragari, president of Tellapur Neighbourhood Association (TeNA) comprising over 50 gated communities.

The bitumen layers have not been completely laid, the central median was not built and heavy vehicles carrying construction material further damaged the road. The potholes and accumulated dust alongside this road has further worsened the commuting on this stretch.

“In spite of frequent accidents on this incomplete road, response by authorities to initiate suitable preventive steps is lukewarm,” said a resident of Tellapur.