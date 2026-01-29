KCR Skips Friday SIT Inquiry, Cites Nominations

HYDERABAD: Former chief minister and BRS party president K. Chandrashekar Rao has said he cannot make it to the inquiry on Friday as sought by the Special Investigation Team probing the telephone tapping case.

In his response to the police to the notice issued to him by the SIT asking him to appear before it on Friday, either at the Jubilee Hills Police Station or at a place convenient to him, Chandrashekar Rao said as Friday is the last date for the filing of nominations for municipal elections, he, as the president of the BRS party, will be busy and hence, cannot appear before the SIT.

He said the SIT can reschedule its inquiry and with prior notice, can meet with him at his farmhouse in Erravalli, at a later date.