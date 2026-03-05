Tele Manas to Help Students Reduce Exam Stress

HYDERABAD: As the SSC public examinations are set to begin on March 14, counsellors say more attention should be given to mental balance. “Exam stress can trigger fight, flight or freeze responses. Some students see examinations as a challenge and prepare actively. Others avoid preparation or experience a mental blank during the paper,” said Jawaharlal Nehru P., senior psychologist with Tele Manas Telangana.

More than 5.28 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class X examinations across the state this year. Final preparation now occupies most homes and classrooms, and psychologists say that during this period, anxieties run high for many students and parents.

Nehru said stress during examinations begins with how the brain reacts to pressure. Students then react in three ways; some respond with determination and focus. Others withdraw from preparation and a third group studies but forget answers when the exam begins.

“Students should focus on revision, proper sleep and calm breathing. They should avoid worrying about things outside their control, such as the difficulty of the question paper or ranks,” he said.

Counsellors say students often spend energy worrying about results or comparisons with others rather than focusing on preparation. “Students should move from a fixed mindset of ‘this is how I am’ to a growth mindset of ‘I can do this’,” said Nehru P.

He also advises students to practise small mental exercises during the final days of preparation. “Self compassion reminds them that mistakes are part of learning and that they should compete with themselves rather than compare with others,” he said.

National Crime Records Bureau data shows that student suicides numbered 13,044 in 2022 and rose to 13,892 in 2023, accounting for about 7.6 per cent of all suicides. In Telangana stood it sood at 543 in 2022, including 66 cases linked to perceived exam failure, and rose to at least 582 in 2023.

“Everything in life cannot be controlled,” said Nehru P, adding, “This is just one exam among many on the list.” Tele Manas, the national mental health helpline, remains available round the clock for those seeking psychological support through the numbers 14416 and 1800-891-4416.