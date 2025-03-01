Tele Manas sees surge in stress calls ahead of exams

Hyderabad:With the Intermediate exams set to begin on March 5, Tele Manas has reported a rise in calls from students struggling with exam pressure, sleepless nights, lack of preparation, fear of failure and anxiety over writing exams at unfamiliar centres.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education provides a 24/7 counselling service through the toll-free number 14416 for students facing stress and mental health concerns. In February, Tele Manas received 136 calls from Intermediate students, including 55 related to exam stress, 10 to anxiety, 30 for sleep disturbances and 43 for other issues.

Dr G. Sumana, a psychiatrist at Tele Manas, advised students to maintain proper sleep, stay hydrated and follow a structured study plan. “Sleeping for eight hours improves memory retention. While studying, students should take breaks every 45 minutes. Screen time should be limited and relaxation activities like walking and meditation should be practised,” she explained.

Counsellor T. Dedeepya Sarojini noted that most calls were from MPC and MEC students. “We receive calls about stress and sleeplessness and help students by recommending breathing techniques to stay relaxed. We also advise them to spend more time with family instead of using mobile phones to reduce stress,” she said.

Another counselor, J. Swetha, said, “Many students ask how to score better in exams. We advise them to focus on weaker areas based on their previous test performances. In some cases, parents call on behalf of their children seeking guidance and counselling support.”

Counsellors also noted calls from students in residential colleges reporting sleep disturbances, time pressure and over-scheduling of study hours. Calls are initially handled by counsellors, but if a student remains distressed after five to ten minutes, has a psychiatric history or expresses suicidal thoughts, the case is transferred to a psychiatrist or psychologist for further support.

P. Divakar, a counsellor, shared that he receives two to three exam stress-related calls at night. “Students are anxious about matching their 10th-grade scores. Some are worried about taking exams at new centres, fearing the challenge of stepping out of their comfort zones,” he said.