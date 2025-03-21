Telangana’s Young India Police School Begins With First Batch of 50 Students

Hyderabad: The Young India Police School (YIPS), an educational institution set up by the government for children of police personnel, has admitted its first 50 students. The school, its temporary premises on the Greyhounds campus in Manchirevula, Rangareddy district, is expected to start classes on April 1.

Police commissioner C.V. Anand, closely involved in setting up the school, handed over admission letters to the students on Friday. In a post on X, Anand described the effort behind making YIPS a reality, highlighting three months of intense paperwork, coordination between multiple agencies, staff appointments, and ongoing construction work. He said he was “overjoyed” to give the first admission papers to students alongside their parents.

According to him, YIPS will follow the CBSE curriculum and start with Classes 1 to 5, with 40 students in each grade. Admissions are divided into categories, with priority given to children of police martyrs, home guards, and officers up to Additional SP rank. Half the seats are reserved for civilians. The fee structure is graded to make it affordable for lower-ranking officers, with civilians paying the highest fees.

The school is being pitched as an alternative to sainik and military schools, with a focus on academics, sports, and life skills. Anand said YIPS aims to meet international standards and offer a well-rounded education. Admissions are still open, and parents can visit the campus for further details.