Telangana's women on the move

Hyderabad: The Congress government introduced the Mahalakshmi Scheme to make women empowerment a reality. On December 9, 2023, free bus travel began, not as a benefit, but as a necessity for many.

Lakshmi, a small-scale artisan from a village, used to struggle with the cost of traveling to the city to sell her crafts. Now, she boards a bus without worrying about fares, earning more and supporting her family. Her experience reflects the 149.63 crore free trips taken by women across the state, saving a total of Rs 5,005.95 crore.

Public transport is now a tool for economic and social mobility. The RTC has expanded, creating 6,400 new jobs.The Mahalakshmi Scheme also provided Rs 500 LPG cylinders to 43 lakh families, reducing household expenses. The Gruha Jyothi Scheme ensured free electricity up to 200 units for 50 lakh families, making daily life more manageable.

These changes are not just policies; they impact lives. Women like Lakshmi can now travel freely, work without financial burdens, and support their families. Families have fewer financial worries about basic utilities. The Congress government is not just offering services but enabling women to take charge of their futures.