Telangana’s Tallest Ratha to Roll Out on Oct. 17

Hyderabad: Giant chariots that trundle across temple street during the Jagannatha Rath Yatra in Puri are world-renowned. A similarly famous ratha, albeit relatively smaller but still the tallest in Telangana, will come out to carry Lord Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy in Sircilla on October 17 as part of the ongoing Brahmotsava celebrations.

The procession will take place at the 800-year-old Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Sircilla — originally known as Srishala. Of late, the temple has become popular as Telangana's Tirumala.

Like, the golden chariot procession at Tirumala, the chariot procession at the Sircilla temple moves around in the temple streets amidst the chants `Govinda.. Govinda’ by a huge congregation of devotees.

The Brahmostavam celebrations at the temple began on October 11 and will conclude on October 19, with Chakra Teertham. People from far off places and many NRIs settled abroad will visit the temple during Brahmotsavam days, particularly during the chariot procession.

According to Sthala Puranam (records of the temple), the temple was initially dedicated to Sri Keshavanatha Swamy (Lord Vishnu) in thick jungles of the Maneru river during Kakatiya rule. In 1826, the idol of the temple was damaged during an invasion. Later, local chieftain Chennamaneni Tukka Rao dreamt of God ordaining him to dig the land under a Vajradanti tree. When he did so, he found a new idol, which he installed in the temple. The old idol of Sri Keshavanatha Swamy is preserved in Vahana Shala.

The temple is famous for its Vahana Seva, which takes place in the same manner as in Tirumala. The chariots used in Vahana Seva are unique and are the main attraction during Brahmotsavams, said temple priest Kishnamachari.

The Lord goes on a ride on different processional vehicles such as Sesha, Hamsa, Simha, Ashwa, Garuda, Hanmantha, Gaja, Surya, Chandra, Kalinga Mardhana, Ranganayaka Thiruppolam and Ponna Vahana during Brahmotsavam days.

Temple endowment officer Maruthi Rao said that the temple requested the TTD to sanction Rs 4 crore for building a Vahanashala, Pakashala, Yagnashala, Prakaram and Rajagopuram. The TTD has agreed to sanction Rs 1.9 crore under the Srivari Trust.

“We are hoping to get the funds once the new committee is constituted for TTD,” he said.

Palamakula Srinivas, a local, is working to bring back the temple’s glory by spreading awareness about the temple on digital platforms and social media.

He said that the temple could attract a large number of devotees, if the state government included it in the tourist circuit, as it 12 km away from Sri Rajarajeshwara Temple at Vemulawada, 30 km from Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple of Kondagattu and 35 km from tourist destinations like Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet and Ranganayakasagar.