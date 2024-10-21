Telangana's T-SAT to Offer Online Coaching for SSC Constable Aspirants

Hyderabad: The state government's satellite television network T-SAT will offer digital coaching for constable recruitment exams being conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

In a media statement on Sunday, TSAT CEO Bodanapalli Venugopal Reddy said that online content will be provided through T-SAT network channels from October 21 to January 31.

The SSC has issued a notification for the recruitment of 39,481 GD Constable posts on September 6. The CEO said that 35,612 posts for men and 3,869 women will get an opportunity for constable jobs across the country, while 718 youth from Telangana and 908 from Andhra Pradesh will get jobs. The TSAT will telecast 448 episodes (30 minutes each episode) in 224 hours for 112 days through the network channel, YouTube and Apps.



He said that the content for Group-3 competitive examinations will be broadcast for two hours additionally. TGPSC is holding an exam to fill 1,388 Group-3 exams on November 17. Till now, the TSAT has been telecasting content for two hours. The TSAT made arrangements to telecast content for four hours from October 21 to November 16 for 27 days. Youth, who are appearing for the competitive examinations, have been requested to utilise the opportunity.