Telangana’s T-Fiber Pilot Villages Hailed as National Model at IMC- 2025 in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana’s pioneering T-Fiber pilot villages received national recognition at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on Wednesday for their digital-inclusion success.

The Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia described the initiative as a “role model for other States” and congratulated Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu for the State’s innovative approach to rural broadband connectivity.

The Union Minister appreciated Telangana’s demonstration of how last-mile fibre connectivity can transform rural communities and invited the State to extend support to other States in replicating the T-Fiber model. He also encouraged Telangana to establish additional pilot villages across the country.

Participating in the IT Ministers’ Round Table Conference, chaired by the Union Minister of Communications and co-chaired by the Minister of State for Communications, Sridhar Babu reaffirmed Telangana’s commitment to partnering with the Centre to accelerate BharatNet implementation, resolve Right of Way (RoW) challenges, and strengthen cyber-security frameworks to protect national and State digital assets.

“Digital equity is the foundation of inclusive growth. Telangana is committed to bridging the rural–urban divide and building a resilient digital infrastructure for the future,” said Sridhar Babu.

He highlighted the progress achieved under T-Fiber, the State’s flagship broadband initiative aimed at providing high-speed connectivity to every household, institution, and enterprise. The Minister was accompanied by Venu Prasad Panneeru, Managing Director, T-Fiber, who presented the State’s success stories and data-driven outcomes from the pilot villages.

Telangana showcased how its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network is enabling citizens to access e-governance, education, healthcare, and digital-entrepreneurship services. The State’s model was widely acknowledged as an example of effective digital governance aligned with Digital India and BharatNet Phase III.

The India Mobile Congress 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is India’s premier platform for digital technology and telecom innovation, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and global experts.