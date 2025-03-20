TG's Power Demand Hits Record 17,162 MW on Thursday

Hyderabad: The power demand in the state is consistently rising in this summer and set an all time record of 17,162 MW on Thursday at 4.39 pm. The power demand on the same day last year was only 13,557 MW.

The highest power demand in the month of March last year was 15,623 MW on March 8.

The demand is consistently increasing in the current month with the load hovering over 16,000 MW. The highest power demand recorded in the current month was 16,976 MW on March 18. The highest power consumption of 335.19 million units was also recorded on March 18.

The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited is also recording the highest power demand in this season. It recorded 11,017 MW of power demand on Thursday whereas it was just 8,612 MW on the same day (March 20) last year. The highest power consumption of 222.07 million units was recorded in TGSPDCL limits in this season on March 19.