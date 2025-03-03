Telangana’s Peak Power to Decline From April

Hyderabad: The peak power demand is expected to decline from April with the harvest of Rabi crops. As March is crucial for rabi crops, the power demand has surged past the 16,000 MW mark since February 19, reaching an all-time high of 16,601 MW on February 26.

Despite the heavy load, the state has not experienced power cuts, thanks to long-term purchase agreements with major power generation companies like NTPC, NLC, and NPC.

According to an official, “The maximum demand in Telangana is always recorded in March. The state has, therefore, made adequate arrangements to procure power from other states. As a result, the state power utilities can meet expected peak demand of up to 17,500 MW in March. The peak load would decline from April onwards.”

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reassured people that no power cuts will be imposed in the states as the state is ready with enhanced power purchase agreements and well-equipped sub-stations, dynamic thermal rating systems, and feeder augmentation.

Meanwhile, Singareni Collieries signed an agreement with the Rajasthan government on Monday for the generation of 3,100 MW of power, which includes 1,600 MW of thermal power generation in Telangana and 1,500 MW of solar power in Rajasthan. This will entail an investment of Rs 26,000 crore.

The MoU was signed in presence of Bhatti and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at Jaipur on Monday.

The deal is expected to improve the financial health of Singareni, and the company would have the biggest solar plant outside the state.

The power generation will be done by a joint venture company, where Singareni Collieries will have 74 per cent stake and Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd will hold the rest of the stake.

Power secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Singareni CMD N Balram, Transco chairman and managing director Krishna Bhaskar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.