Bhu Bharati Bought In ₹1,518 Cr In Record Time

Hyderabad: The Bhu Bharati portal, introduced by the state government in April last year as a replacement for the Dharani portal of the BRS government, has generated a revenue of Rs.1,518.64 crore through transactions. According to a report tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, the portal has facilitated over 6.17 lakh registration slot bookings and enabled property registrations worth Rs.12,443.64 crore up to January in the 2025–26 financial year.

The government has set a target of mobilising Rs.16,021 crore through property registrations during the upcoming financial year. The report also highlighted that the portal recorded 4.33 crore hits, with a target of reaching 5 crore hits in 2026-27.

The Bhu Bharati system was introduced following the enactment of the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2025, aimed at addressing long-standing land record issues and modernising record keeping. While the Act was launched on April 14, 2025, the portal became operational the following day. It replaced the Dharani portal that was introduced during the BRS regime on October 29, 2020.

Backed by a legal framework under the Record of Rights (RoR) Act and Rules, Bhu Bharati offers several citizen-centric features, including a user-friendly interface, an AI-powered chatbot ‘Bhu Mitra’ for assistance, and modules for appeals and revisions to correct land records. The system also generates automated notices for updates and provides support through helpdesks, FAQs, and user manuals.

The portal comprises six transactional modules and five informational modules, and has been developed and is maintained by NIC Telangana under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The government has proposed a comprehensive re-survey across the state using digital survey technology to create integrated digital land records. Plans are also underway to digitise village maps and geo-reference them to ensure accurate identification of land holdings.