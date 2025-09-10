Telangana's Kharif Crop Sowing Surpasses Normal Area Coverage: Agri Report

Hyderabad: Farmers in Telangana have sowed more area this kharif season, compared to both the normal area and last year’s figures, according to a report released by the agriculture department on Wednesday. As on September 10, crops were sown in 1.30 crore acres, surpassing the 1.28 crore acres last year.

The state’s normal crop sown area for the entire season is 1.32 crore acres, while the expected coverage by this date is 1.22 crore acres. Officials said the progress was largely due to abundant rainfall.

The report revealed that none of the districts recorded deficit rainfall this year. Nineteen districts registered excess rainfall and 14 normal. From June 1 to September 10, Telangana received an average rainfall of 771.3 mm against the normal of 634.3 mm, 22 per cent in excess. This favourable pattern has also resulted in improved storage levels in reservoirs, which are holding 887.40 tmc ft of water as on September 10 compared to 836.33 tmc ft during the same period last year.

The total area sown so far accounts for 98.87 per cent of the state’s normal kharif coverage, with nearly three weeks left before the season ends on September 30. The agriculture department expects the acreage to surpass the season’s normal coverage within the next two weeks.

Among crops, paddy has already its seasonal target, with 65.52 lakh acres sown against the normal 62.47 lakh acres. Cotton followed with 45.76 lakh acres, slightly below the normal 48.93 lakh acres. Maize registered 6.36 lakh acres compared to the normal 5.21 lakh acres, indicating higher-than-expected coverage.

Officials said the combination of favourable monsoon conditions, improved water availability, and timely sowing has contributed to this year’s encouraging progress. With sustained rainfall and continued reservoir inflows, they expect the season to close on a record note.