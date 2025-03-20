Telangana’s Industrial Sector Creates More Jobs for Women Than Men

Hyderabad: The Industrial sector in the state is employing more female workers than male workers, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24.

The industrial sector provides 22.75 per cent of employment in the state. Of this, the manufacturing sector contributes 47.6 per cent followed by 29.07 per cent by the construction sector the key contributor in the industries sector. The mining and quarrying sector was 12.33 per cent, while electricity and utilities contributed 11 per cent.

According to the socio-economic survey released in the Assembly, the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) of the Telangana state’s industrial sector stands at Rs 2,77,270 crore and contributes 18.70 per cent to the total GSVA.

As per the latest figures up to February this year, the districts with the highest number of approvals for setting up business units were Medchal-Malkajgiri (20.99 per cent), Sangareddy (8.63 per cent) and Rangareddy (7.39 per cent). Investment wise Rangareddy (19.80 per cent), Sangareddy (16.71 per cent) and Mahabubnagar (13 per cent) districts recorded the highest in the state and in terms of employment generation, Sangareddy (22.20 per cent), Medchal-Malkajgiri (18.80 per cent) and Rangareddy (16.20 per cent) emerged as the top three districts

The life sciences sector in the state witnessed investments to the tune of over Rs 40,000 crore from 150 plus life sciences projects in the past 14 months, creating 51,000 direct jobs and an estimated 1,50,000 indirect jobs. The mining sector in the state generated Rs 2,874 crore in revenue in 2024-25 against the target of Rs 2,208 crore up to December 2024.