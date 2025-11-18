Telangana’s Gussadi Dance to be Showcased at Film Festival in Goa

Hyderabad: The Telangana tribal dance form - Gussadi will be showcased at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The IFFI, India’s premier film festival, presents the finest of Indian cinema and serves as a platform for new perspectives, diverse narratives, and innovative genres. The festival also celebrates India’s vibrant cultural diversity.

As part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s cultural outreach, the Central Bureau of Communication (Song and Drama Division) is facilitating performances by various tribal, folk, and classical art forms during the festival.

A total of 10 traditional dance groups from different parts of the country have been selected to perform throughout the nine-day event, reflecting India’s rich cultural heritage.

On this occasion, Gondu tribal artists from Telangana will perform the traditional Gussadi dance at the inaugural ceremony on November 20. These artists will also present their performances at prominent IFFI venues in Goa, including Taj Siddha Day Hotel, Kala Academy, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Inox, and other locations.

The Gussadi troupe includes artists Kanaka Sudarshan, Sairaj, Jungka Sanjay Kumar, Atram Devurao, Soyam Ramesh, Yarma Hanumanthu, Bovan Rao, and others.