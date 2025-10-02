 Top
Telangana's Guinness Record Bathukamma Dismantled, Taken for Biodegradable Use

DEEPIKA PASHAM
2 Oct 2025 12:09 AM IST

The flowers will be repurposed by HolyWaste to make incense sticks, while the metal will be sent for scrapping

The 63-foot Bathukamma structure that entered the Guinness World Records was dismantled on Wednesday and sent for biodegradable processing.

Hyderabad: The massive 63-foot-tall Bathukamma, which set a Guinness World Record on Monday, was dismantled, leaving about 13 tonnes of flowers and 30 tonnes of metal for reuse.

According to sources, the flowers — Gunugu (Celosia), Tangedu (Tanner’s Cassia), Banthi (Marigold), Chamanthi (Chrysanthemum) and Gummadi (Pumpkin) — were procured from Shankarpalli, Shadnagar, Chevella, Peddamangalaram, Vikarabad and surrounding areas.

The flowers will be repurposed by HolyWaste to make incense sticks, while the metal will be sent for scrapping.

Rachnoutsav, the event manager, explained that the Bathukamma base measured 36 feet with an extended 40x44 feet finish, while the floral dome had multiple spherical layers, the largest 36 feet in diameter and the smallest 1.8 feet at the top. Over 4,000 curved and oblong pieces of ISI-grade metal were fabricated across multiple workshops in Balanagar and Secunderabad. Heavy machinery, including a 700-kg bending machine and a 100-foot boom crane, was deployed for construction.

In total, 30 florist teams from Hyderabad worked alongside farmers, transporters, welders and support staff — employing around 30-40 people per village involved in the supply chain. The structure was completed in just three days.


