Telangana's GSDP For 2025-26 Stands At Rs 17.82 Lakh Cr: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said the state's economy remains strong and resilient and highlighted a projected GSDP of Rs 17.82 lakh crore for 2025-26, reflecting an impressive growth rate of 10.7 per cent.In his address to the legislature, he said Telangana is contributing 4.99 per cent to the country's GDP.

"The state's per capita income has reached Rs 4,18,931. At the same time, the state government has maintained price stability, with inflation contained at 0.2 per cent," he added.

"India's economy continues to demonstrate steady progress, with the national growth rate estimated at 8.0 per cent, inflation at 1.72 per cent, and the national per capita income showing consistent improvement. In this context, Telangana's economy remains strong and resilient."

The Governor's address began and concluded with the Telangana state song 'Jaya Jaya He Telangana' and the full rendition of the national song Vande Mataram as per the Centre's recent directive, and also the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'.

AIMIM legislators, who were present, stood for the Telangana state song, Vande Mataram and the National Anthem before the Governor's address.

However, they were seen leaving when Vande Mataram was played after the address, which was criticised by the BJP.

Opposition BRS members, who stood during the Governor's address wearing black badges, raised slogans and shouted as he mentioned the Congress government's achievements and policies.

The Governor, who spoke in Telugu, Hindi and English, said the state government has set a goal of transforming Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047 when the country celebrates the centenary of Independence, with an interim target of USD one trillion by 2034.

The state government has unveiled the ambitious 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047' document, which has been prepared in line with the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision' and in consultation with the NITI Aayog and Hyderabad's prestigious institutions, Indian School of Business (ISB) and NALSAR University.

The government has adopted the 'CURE–PURE–RARE' framework to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the state, moving beyond a "Hyderabad-centric growth model".

Under this approach, the Core Urban Region-CURE will evolve into a net-zero, knowledge-driven global hub, the Peri-Urban Region- PURE will emerge as a manufacturing and logistics engine and the Rural Agri Region-RARE will be revitalised through climate-smart agriculture, eco-tourism, and food processing, he said.

Telangana is urbanising rapidly and the urban population is projected to reach 53.8 per cent by 2031.

The government also intends to put in place a statutory framework by enacting the CURE Act, which will replace the existing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act and bring multiple agencies under a unified framework, he said.

The government is revitalising Hyderabad's ecological corridor through the 55 km Musi Riverfront Transformation Project, extending from the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs to Gandhi Sarovar.

As a part of Musi rejuvenation, 45 STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) are operational and 39 STPs are under construction, Shukla said.

The Western region of Telangana - (the Kodangal area in Vikarabad district represented in assembly by CM Revanth Reddy) is going to be an Industrial Hub in the next few years.

The National Industrial Corridor Zahirabad Industrial Smart City (NICZICSL), spread across 3,245 acres and developed in partnership with National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) is moving into its operational phase, with the awarding of EPC contract among other activities by the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The balance land acquisition, planned as part of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zahirabad is also being expedited.

He said permissions for development have commenced in the Bharat Future City, a 30,000-acre greenfield smart city proposed by the government on the Hyderabad outskirts.

A comprehensive master plan for Future City Development Authority (FCDA) is being prepared to drive Telangana's future economy.

The state's export performance is stellar, ranking seventh in the country with merchandise exports reaching Rs 1.61 lakh crore, driven largely by the aerospace sector, which accounts for nearly 30 per cent of exports.

Telangana's IT exports have touched Rs 3.13 lakh crore, supporting over 9.39 lakh jobs, the Governor noted.

He listed the government's achievements and its policies, including 15.12 lakh new PDS ration cards, record 236.87 lakh Metric Tonnes of foodgrains production and farm loan waiver at an outlay of Rs 20,616 crore.

The opposition BRS attacked the Congress government, alleging that it made the Governor utter "lies".

The Congress had promised to ensure legal backing to its six poll 'guarantees' but has not fulfilled it so far, BRS MLA Sanjay Kalvakuntla said.

BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Governor's address did not highlight the promises fulfilled by the Congress government or outline a clear action plan for their implementation.

Dismissing the BRS allegations, Congress MLA Aadi Srinivas said five of the six poll 'guarantees' were implemented and the main opposition refuses to acknowledge it.

It was the BRS which left Telangana debt-ridden, despite inheriting a surplus when the state was formed in 2014, he said.