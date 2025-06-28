Telangana’s Ghattu Block Shines in NITI Rankings

Ghattu block in Jogulamba Gadwal district has earned national recognition by securing 5th place in the Delta Rankings released by NITI Aayog under the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) for January–March 2025. It also ranked 2nd in Zone 3, covering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The rankings, assessing 500 blocks nationwide, were announced during a virtual event. For its performance, Ghattu Block was awarded `1 crore by Niti Aayog. The rankings evaluate 39 indicators across five sectors: health and nutrition, education, agriculture and allied services, basic infrastructure, and social development. Ghattu’s composite score rose from 61.24 to 69.43 — an 8.19 per cent improvement in one quarter.

Collector B.M. Santhosh credited the achievement to real-time monitoring, coordinated planning and committed work by block officers and frontline staff. Ghattu’s success will now be featured on NITI Aayog’s ‘Wall of Fame’ in Delhi, showcasing innovation under the Aspirational Blocks and Districts Programmes aligned with India’s Vision 2047.



