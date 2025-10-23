Telangana’s First PADN Surgery at NIMS a Success

Hyderabad:The cardiology department at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) has successfully performed the pulmonary artery denervation (PADN) procedure on a 30-year-old woman pathologist from Chennai, suffering from Eisenmenger’s syndrome–PDA and severe sub-systemic pulmonary hypertension — marking Telangana’s first PADN case and only the sixth in India.

The procedure was carried out under the leadership of Prof. Dr N. Rama Kumari, head of the department of cardiology, and her team. Following the treatment, the patient’s pulmonary artery pressure decreased from 105 mmHg to 88 mmHg, showing significant improvement.



Doctors noted that the condition was expected to further improve with follow-up care. The PADN procedure serves as a bridge to transplant for patients awaiting heart transplantation, offering new hope for those with severe pulmonary hypertension.



PADN is an innovative catheter-based procedure first developed at the Mayo Clinic, USA. It aims to reduce pulmonary vascular resistance and improve hemodynamics, particularly in patients with severe pulmonary hypertension who do not respond adequately to standard drug therapy.



Prof. Dr Nagari Beerappa, director of Nims, said this marks the first PADN surgery performed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the sixth successful case in India. He described it as a major milestone for NIMS in the field of interventional cardiology and congratulated the medical team for their achievement.



On the occasion, Prof. Rama Kumari said, “The dedication, technical expertise, and patient-centered approach of our team led to this success. NIMS remains committed to innovation, research and service-oriented care to provide the best possible cardiac treatment to patients.”







LOC issued for producer Pradyumna

Hyderabad:The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against film producer and realtor Pradyumna Chandrapati, who has been absconding after allegedly cheating a Moinabad-based businesswoman of `11 crore under the guise of real estate and film production investments.

A case was registered in September against Chandrapati, his wife Ch. Lakshmi Tejaswini, and two associates for duping Tatipaka Anupama, 48, managing partner of Deccan Studios. Between 2015 and 2023, Anupama transferred `2.77 crore to Chandrapati’s personal and company accounts. Later, she invested another `5.09 crore in Admax Digi Labs Pvt. Ltd. and `2.01 crore in Legend Cinemas Pvt. Ltd. on his assurances.



He also persuaded her to purchase 2,269 sq. yards in Manikonda for `4.68 crore, promising repayment through profits from apartment sales. However, investigations revealed that Chandrapati forged project permissions, sold flats illegally and even transferred two to his aides Patibandla Rambabu and Mavilla Usha without the victim’s consent. When confronted, he allegedly threatened her with false police cases.



Police sources said Chandrapati was earlier arrested at the Nandigama check-post in Andhra Pradesh during the election period while transporting unaccounted cash linked to the AP liquor scam. He later fled to Dubai and returned to India, but has since gone underground.



The EOW has intensified efforts to trace the accused, and officials said his LOC has been issued to all airports and ports to prevent him from fleeing the country.



NGRI chief scientist elected NASI Fellow



Hyderabad:Dr M. Ram Mohan, chief scientist at the CSIR–National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, has been elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) for his outstanding contributions to Archean geodynamics and crustal evolution.



Dr Mohan’s pioneering research has enhanced the understanding of how Earth’s earliest crust formed and evolved, offering key insights into the planet’s geological and tectonic history and development.



A distinguished geoscientist, he has received several prestigious honours, including the National Geoscience Award, Bellur Rama Rao Birth Centenary Award, Krishnan Gold Medal and Fellowship of the Telangana Academy of Sciences.



NGRI officials said the recognition reflects both Dr Mohan’s long-standing excellence in geoscience and the institute’s leadership in Earth Sciences research. “His work continues to inspire younger scientists and strengthen India’s position in global geological studies,” an NGRI spokesperson said.